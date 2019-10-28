Rare BD crocodile lays eggs in new hope for species

DHAKA: A rare river-dwelling crocodile has started to lay eggs after being paired with an introduced male, Bangladesh conservationists said Sunday, raising hopes a successful hatching could save the critically endangered species from extinction.

The South Asian nation, with its vast network of rivers, was once a key habitat for the gharial, a fish-eating crocodile distinctive for its lengthy body and long, thin snout. But today they are virtually extinct in Bangladesh and the few which are seen likely made their way downstream from India.