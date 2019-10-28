PPP made 1973 Constitution and knows how to defend it: Rabbani

KARACHI: The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) is rightly credited with making the Constitution of the country in 1973 and the party also knows how best to defend it in all times to come.

The PPP leaders stated this on Sunday as they addressed activists and supporters of the party at a reception camp of the People's Party at the Al-Asif Square area of Sohrab Goth to greet the participants of the Azadi March of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) launched from that spot for the upcountry.

Speaking on the occasion, former Senate chairman and PPP leader Senator Raza Rabbani said that he had been highly saddened after seeing that industries and factories were being closed and labourers getting jobless.

He said he became equally aggrieved when he saw the situation that husbands were mercilessly killed in front of their wives while children were callously deprived of their parents but no justice was ever done in such cases of sheer cruelty.

He said that labourers and workers in the country were being subjected to economic murder as they had nothing to eat at their homes after their livelihoods were snatched during the present regime.