Black Day observed in support of Kashmiris in Punjab

FAISALABAD: On the directions of the government, the Black Day was observed across the Faisalabad division on Sunday to express solidarity with the people of the Indian Held Kashmir.

The divisional and district administrations had arranged various programmes in this connection.

The Kashmir Solidarity Seminar was held at Danish School Jaranwala in which Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheeruddin was the chief guest while AC Umar Draz Gondal, SP Tariq Sukhera, Danish School Centre of Excellence Principal Col Javed, Ch Imran Yousaf, representatives of civil society and a large number of students were also present in the seminar.

Addressing the seminar, the Punjab minister said that the Black Day of this year was a great significance when the situation in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were worsening every coming day due to the inhuman acts and continued lockdown for the last 84 days. He said that the people of Kashmir had been facing acute food and medicines shortage and they were unable even to offer prayers at mosques.

He said that it was sheer violence of human rights to keep deprived Kashmiri people from the right to self-determination.

The participants paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the Indian Held Kashmir and said that Pakistani nation stood with them in their struggle of freedom. Later, a rally was taken out from Danish School to observe the Black Day which was led by Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheeruddin.

The participants were carrying placards and banners pertaining to the slogans in favour of the Kashmiri people.

The participants also chanted slogans against the India and in support to the Kashmir people.

Meanwhile, the Kashmir Solidarity Seminar was held at Jinnah Hall District Council under the arrangements of district administration.

The seminar was presided over by Divisional Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti while Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, SSP Operation Syed Ali Raza, parliamentarians Faizullah Kamoka, Firdous Rai, Latif Nazar, Shakil Shahid and others were also present in the seminar.

ADCG Mian Aftab, PHA DG Asif Chaudhry, AC Sadar Nazia Mohal, Education Chief Executive Officer Ali Ahmad, Health Chief Executive Officer Dr Mushtaq Sapra, staff of different departments, students and representatives of civil society participated in the seminar.

Addressing the seminar, Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti said that October 27was a black day in the history of Indian Held Kashmir when the India illegally occupied the valley.

He said that Pakistani nation could not keep silent over the Indian atrocities with the innocent Kashmiris and would continue support till their independence.

He said that the objective of observing of the Black Day was to take attention of world forces towards the Indian Held Kashmir situation.

He demanded the UN take immediate action on the Indian brutalities and atrocities in the Indian Held Kashmir. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that Kashmir was the integral part of Pakistan and agenda of the independence of Pakistan could not be completed without the independence of Indian Held Kashmir.

During their speeches, the parliamentarians said that the struggle of the Kashmiris had been entered in a decisive phase and the blood of the Kashmiri people would not go waste.

They said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had delivered very courageous and brave speech on the floor of the UN General Assembly and raised the voice for the independence of the Indian Held Kashmir.

They condemned the illegal occupation of Kashmir by the Indian forces and said that the Pakistani nation would continue support to the Kashmiri people till their independence.

They said that the Black Day was being observed to sensitise the international community on the crimes and human violation by the Indian troops.

During the seminar, the national anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir were also played.

Later, a rally was taken out from the premises of District Council which was led by Divisional Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, SSP Operation Syed Ali Raza, parliamentarians and staff of different departments, NGOs, students, the citizens belonging to different walks of life participated in the rally.

The participants of the rally were carrying banners and placards inscribed with the slogans in support of the Kashmir people.

They also chanted slogans that Kashmir would become Pakistan. The rally ended at Kutchehry Bazaar Chowk after passing through Khaleeq Qureshi Road.

The national flag was remained half mast while black flags were displayed including banners and steamers at the important roads/intersections to observe the Black Day.

BAHAWALPUR: The Black Day was observed on Sunday to express solidarity with the Kashmiris and condemn the illegal occupation of the Kashmir by the India forces.

The rallies were taken out in several areas of the city in protest against victimisation of the Kashmiris and prolonged lockdown and violence in the IHK.

A rally was taken out from the Deputy Commissioner Office.

The rally was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Ahsanullah Jamali and other officials marched on city roads

and reached the GPO Chowk. The participants of the rally were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against India. Addressing the rally, the ADC and other officials said that India had made eight million people as prisoners in the Indian Held Kashmir. A protesting rally was also taken out from Deputy Commissioner, Rahimyar Khan Office.

The rally led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Rahimyar Khan Dr Jahanzeb Hussain marched on city roads.

Assistant Commissioner Ch Aitzaz Anjum, Chief Executive Officer, District Health Authority, Dr Sakhawat Ali Randhawa, Deputy Director (Development), Ch Talib Hussain and others.

The officials of the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, government employees of several departments, doctors, lawyers, traders and civil society members participated in the rally.

Addressing the rally, the speakers said that credit went to the incumbent government for raising the Kashmir issue before the world. The rally led by Bahawalnagar Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Khan Jadoon was staged that started from DC Bahawalnagar Office and culminated at Minchanabad Chowk.

Addressing the participants, the DC said that the people of Kashmir had been facing acute shortage of food, medicines and water due to prolonged lockdown in the occupied Kashmir.

He said that Pakistani nation had been fully supporting their brethren and sisters in Kashmir.

India would face defeat over Kashmir issue at international platform and the people of the Indian Held Kashmir would get freedom from India soon, he said.

JHANG: Like other parts of the country, October 27 was observed as a Black Day in the district and various rallies were brought out to express solidarity with the people of Indian Held Kashmir.

Black banners, hoardings and streamers were displayed at prominent roads and places to mark the day in an appropriate manner.

The main rally was led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Wattoo from District Council Secretariat up to Nadra Chowk. ADC-R Muhammad Ashraf, XEN Highways Asad Shaheen, CEO Health Dr Samiullah, CEO Education Naeem Ahmed Zahid, heads of government departments, employees, lawyers, journalists, teachers, students and traders participated in the rally.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the brutalities of Indian forces in the Indian Held Kashmir.

Addressing the rally, DC Tahir Wattoo said that the Pakistani nation

could not remain silent on the gross violation and brutality of the Indian forces on the innocent Kashmiris.

The DC said that the objective of observing the Kashmir Solidarity Day on October 27 was to invite the attention of the world community towards the brutality of the Indian forces on the innocent Kashmiri people.

He said that the struggle of Kashmiri people would definitely attain

the objective of independence. On October 27, 1947, the sufferings of Kashmiri people commenced with the landing of Indian troops in Kashmir.

The suffering increased manifold after New Delhi revoked Articles 370 and 35-A of Indian Constitution on August 5, 2019, suspending the special status of Occupied Kashmir.

MULTAN: Political and religious parties and civil society activists on Sunday observed the Black Day against the invasion of Indian forces in Kashmir on October 27, 1947.

The JUI-F activists took out a rally from Nawan Shehr to mark Black Day. The participants chanted slogans against the India. The protests led by JUI-F Multan district ameer Ayyazul Haq Qasmi demanded the UN and other international community play their role to rescue the Kashmiris.

The protestors criticised the Indian rulers for imposing curfew in the IHK.

Speaking on the occasion, the JUI-F district ameer said that the entire Pakistani nation stands with the Kashmiris.

The PML-N activists led by Multan district president Bilal Butt also staged a demonstration and took out a rally from Chowk Nawan Shehr, which culminated at the Multan Press Club.

Bilal Butt regretted over the silence of the international community regarding the plight of the people of the IHK.

He said that the people want action and not speeches in support to the Kashmiris.

TOBA TEK SINGH: The nation on Sunday observed the Black Day to express solidarity with the people of the Indian Held Kashmir.

The day started with one-minute silence, bringing traffic on the roads to a halt for a minute as a mark of solidarity and support to the Kashmiris.

Political, social and human rights activists held rallies across the district. The main rally was led by PTI MPA Saeed Ahmad Saeedi, PTI central vice president Ch Muhammad Ashfaq, Deputy Commissioner Mohsin Rashid and DPO Shoaib Qureshi.

In their speeches, the leaders demanded the UN force India to lift the curfew and communication blockade and implement the resolutions passed by the UN regarding the Kashmir.

The PML-N activists also took out a rally led by MNA Junaid Anwar Ch and former MPA Amjad Ali Javed.

GUJRANWALA: Activists of the PML-N, PPP and JUI-F took out rallies to observe the Black Day against occupation of Kashmir by the Indian forces on October 27 in 1947.

The protesters holding banners and placards chanted slogans against India and in favour of the people of the Indian Held Kashmir.

The speakers condemned the measures taken by the Indian government to suppress the Kashmiri people, including imposition of curfew in the Indian Held Kashmir.

They demanded the India follow the resolutions passed by the UN in favour of the Kashmiris.

OKARA: A rally was taken out to observe the Black Day against the Indian forces atrocities in the IHK here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan led the rally in which government officials, college and school student and general public participated.

Assistant Commissioner Umar Maqbool said in his address that on this day in 1947, the Indian army entered the Kashmir valley and occupied it.

The whole nation was observing the Black Day today to keep alive the struggle of the Kashmiri freedom fighters to get freedom from the India, in the Indian Held Kashmir, he added.

The other speakers demanded the United Nations Organisation (UNO) and other organisations of the world to take notice of curfew in the Indian Held Kashmir.

PAKPATTAN: A rally was taken out to observe the Black Day here on Sunday.

The participants of the rally were carrying banners and placards inscribed with the slogans in favour of the Kashmiris.

DC Ahmad Kamal said that the people of the Indian Held Kashmir were facing worst brutalities from the Indian forces.

He said that the blood of the Kashmiris would not go waste and the Kashmiri people would achieve independence soon. He demanded the United Nations Organisation (UNO) and other international organisations take notice of the situation of the Indian Held Kashmir.

The officers of the divisional and the district administration, social welfare, students and the people from different walks of life participated in the rally.

Meanwhile, a rally was taken out from the residence of PML-N MPA Mian Naveed Ahmad against the Indian forces atrocities

in the Indian Held Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the people of the Indian Held Kashmir were facing worst brutalities due to Indian forces brutalities.