Mon Oct 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2019

Traders to observe strike in Mansehra

National

MANSEHRA: The business community has announced to observe two-day shutter down strike against imposition of various taxes.

Shoaib Khan, president of traders’ body, told a news conference that the traders would observe complete strike on the

call of central traders’ body. Other officer-bearers of the association were also present on the occasion.

He said that there would be a complete shutter down on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Shoaib Khan said the economy was on the verge of collapse due to the wrong policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government. “All shops and business centre across district will remain shut in protest,” he added.

