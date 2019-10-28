KMC denies shutting down Karachi biennale exhibition at Frere Hall

KARACHI: An art installation on the subject of extrajudicial killings at Frere Hall as part of the Karachi Biennale 2019 exhibition was forcibly shut down on Sunday.

Artist Adeela Suleiman’s artwork titled ‘Killing Fields of Karachi’ featured tombstones symbolising the alleged 444 extrajudicial killings committed in the metropolitan city. The installation was supplemented by a documentary on the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud.

On Sunday morning, as the art show was under way, some men in plain clothes arrived at the Frere Hall and ordered shutting down the exhibition, following which the administration closed the doors of the venue.

Speaking about the incident, Adeela said that artists channel their feelings into their work. She said that she had not presented anything through her installation or the documentary that was not already public knowledge.

Later, rights activist Jibran Nasir and the artist tried to hold a news conference at the Frere Hall, but they were allegedly stopped by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Parks Director General Afaq Mirza, who is believed to have removed the microphones of different TV channels.

On the occasion, Nasir said that various artists and social activists were at the Frere Hall to see the installation about the alleged 444 extrajudicial killings committed by Rao Anwaar. He added that a video was also screened about the Naqeebullah murder case when some people arrived on the scene to shut down the exhibition and get the venue closed.

Nasir claimed that Anwaar had slaughtered people like animals left, right and centre. Commenting on DG Mirza’s alleged attempt to stop the news conference, the activist said representatives of a democratic institution that are formed by the people’s votes have also resorted to undemocratic measures.

He said public issues will be addressed at public places. He also said the country is run by the people who pay their taxes, which then pay the public servants’ salaries.

On the other hand, while talking to the media, Mirza claimed that the KMC had not ordered the closure of the venue or the exhibition taking place inside.