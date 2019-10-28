10 grams ice recovered

MANSEHRA: The Mansehra police have lodged the first ever FIR about ice addiction and arrested a man here on Sunday.

The city police seized 10 grams of ice from one Umar Shahzad and arrested him. According to the police, ice addiction was rapidly spreading among youngsters. District Police Officer Zaibullah Khan has ordered to take action against those involved in the sale of ice drug.