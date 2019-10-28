TCKP organises training workshop on hospitality, tourism industry

PESHAWAR: The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) in collaboration with the Sizzler Training Institute for Hoteling and Restaurants organised a one-day training workshop on hospitality and tourism industry for the staff of hotels and restaurants in Malakand division.

Around 100 staff members from hotels and restaurants in Fizzagat, Kalam and Mahodhand of Swat district received training on hospitality and tourism industry, said a press release. The workshop was aimed at training the hoteliers and catering staff to professionally better serve and help the international and domestic tourists in season and off-season during their visit to the scenic places and stay in the hotels and restaurants.

Talking to the trainees, Ilyas Khan, a tourism official, said that all tourists preferred to have stay at a peaceful, clean and neat environment, therefore, the staff must be trained and professional to cater to the needs of visitors.

“If tourists are better served and helped professionally, the hotels would receive more and more visitors because of good impact on their minds and experiences,” he added. A lady trainer also imparted training on better hospitality of the tourists, their stay, accommodation and security. She said that hotels and restaurants staff members were playing a vital role in the promotion of tourism, generating revenue of the hotels and that they were part of the initiative taken by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to attract more tourists to the province.