Peace body bans aerial firing in Karak

KARAK: Peace Committee of Ghundi Mir Khankhel has banned aerial firing in the area and said heavy fines would be imposed on the violators.

This was decided in a meeting of the peace committee held with its President Watan Badshah in the chair on Sunday. Local elders attended the meeting in large numbers. Watan Badshah said the peace committee members were making efforts to ensure peace in the area. He also thanked the local people for supporting the peace body for its efforts. He announced ban on aerial firing in the area, saying that stray bullets have taken many precious lives in the recent past.