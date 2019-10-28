JUI-F, other parties hold Kashmir solidarity rallies

PESHAWAR: To show their power ahead of Azadi March, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and other parties on Sunday staged mammoth gatherings and rallies in all the district headquarters across the province to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

In Peshawar, the JUI-F protest rally was led by Haji Ghulam Alam, Maulana Abdul Jalil Jan, Amanullah Haqqani, Asif Iqbal Daudzai of JUI-F and Ikhtiar Wali Khan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The rally started from provincial headquarters of the party on Ring Road. The procession passed through Dilazak Road, Hashtnagri Chowk, Grand Trunk Road and reached Motorway Chowk where they staged a protest gathering.

The speakers on the occasion declared that Azadi March has already been started from different cities of the country and the

processions would reach the federal capital on October 31. Convoys from the provincial capital would leave for Islamabad on October 31, they said.

The speakers blasted the government for arresting JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah and cancellation of the nationality of another JUI-F leader Maulana Hamdullah Jan, which they said was an ample example of the embarrassment of the government.

They said the big gatherings across the country to express solidarity with the Kashmiris clearly showed that space in Islamabad would run short for the huge numbers of marchers. The Azadi March would prove the biggest political gathering in the history of the country and it would blow away the puppet rulers, they said.

They said the government has resorted to mean tactics and it was spreading fake news to create confusion among the masses.

Also, the authorities were taking actions against JUI-F leaders and workers to stop them from marching towards Islamabad, but nothing would stop them from carrying out a successful march and they would reach the federal capital at all costs, they said.

They alleged that the rulers had sold out Kashmir and to appease Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the western word. The volunteers of Ansarul Islam provided security to the rally.

TIMERGARA: Workers of the opposition parties in Lower Dir on Sunday took out a rally to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Hundreds of workers of the opposition parties took to the streets and gathered in front of Timergara Press Club and chanted slogans against India.

Addressing the rally, Awami National Party (ANP) Lower Dir president Bahadar Khan, senior vice-president Malik Sajjad Yousafzai, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) president and former provincial minister Nawabzada Mahmood Zeb Khan, JUI-F Lower Dir leader Amir Sirajuddin and others said India had turned held Kashmir into a sub-jail for Kashmiris.

They demanded the UN and international community to force India to immediately lift the curfew in the held Kashmir.

KARAK: Different parties staged a rally to express solidarity with the Kashmiris and also displayed their show of power for Azadi March here.

Thousands of people led by JUI-F leaders, including Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel and Malik Zafar Azam, marched to the district headquarters in a vehicular processions.

NOWSHERA: Carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans for liberation of Kashmir, leaders of different parties led a rally in Nowshera district.

Those who addressed the rally included JUI-F leaders Qari Muhammad Aslam, Mufti Hakim Ali Haqqani, and Pervez Khattak, PML-N’s Ikhtyar Wali Khan, Hamza Pervez, Mashiatur Rehman, Haji Nawab Khan, PPP’s Mian Feroz, Jamal Shah Kakakhel, Syed Iftikhar Ali Shah, Malik Ghulam Hazrat, and Waliur Rahman of QWP and others.

The speakers said that PTI government’s silence on the atrocities in Kashmir was questionable. They said “selected” rulers always harmed the country.

MINGORA: Opposition parties stage Kashmir solidarity rally in Mingora town and gathered at Nishat Chowk where they announced to participate in the Azadi March on October 31.

The rally was addressed by JUI-F leaders Qari Mehmood, Dr Amjad, Said Akbar Khan, Muhammad Sher Khan,