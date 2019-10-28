close
Mon Oct 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2019

Entire nation stands by Kashmiris, says Akram Durrani

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2019

BANNU: Opposition leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and Rahbar Committee Chairman Akram Khan Durrani of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Sunday said the entire nation stood by the people of occupied Kashmir.

Addressing the participants of the Kashmir Solidarity Rally, he said India has annexed Kashmir by abrogating its special status. He said Indian security forces were committing atrocities in Kashmir which was under lockdown since August 5. He maintained that India would not be able to quell the freedom struggle of the Kashmiris through the use of force. Akram Durrani said that occupied Kashmir was under siege which had created the shortage of food and medicines. He said the imposition of curfew has created a host of problems for Kashmiris. The JUI-F leader criticised the government for arresting party leader Mufti Kifayatullah and cancelling the citizenship of Hafiz Hamdullah. He added that the government could not dampen their spirits though such tactics.

