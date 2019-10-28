Saad released on parole

LAHORE: PML-N MNA Khawaja Saad Rafique’s plea for release on parole was approved here on Sunday.

The PML-N leader had submitted a plea to deputy commissioner seeking his release on parole for funeral and burial of his mother in-law.

The authorities concerned approved his bail on parole for three days (from October 27 to 29).

Earlier, an accountability court had rejected Khawaja brothers’ acquittal pleas and extended their judicial remand till October 30 in Paragon Housing Society reference. On April 26, the NAB Lahore had approved filing of a reference against the Khawaja brothers and Nadeem Zia for the alleged corruption. Qaiser Amin Butt, director of Paragon Housing Society, was included in the inquiry initiated by the NAB and he was also arrested in November last year. Later, he agreed to turn approver against the Khawaja brothers and Zia. Butt and Zia established a company Air Avenue in 2003, however, the name was later changed to Paragon City private (Pvt) Limited.