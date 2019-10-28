Tear gas, molotovs as Hong Kong reels from new clashes

HONG KONG: Hong Kong was gripped by another day of petrol bombs and tear gas on Sunday as police and pro-democracy protesters clashed for hours throughout a popular tourist district.

The two sides fought repeated cat and mouse battles in Tsim Sha Tsui, a harbourside district filled with luxury malls and hotels, in what has become a near weekly ritual as political chaos engulfs the financial hub.

The unrest kicked off in the afternoon with clouds of acrid smoke wafting across streets usually packed with shoppers, including outside the landmark colonial-era Peninsula Hotel, as police cleared an unsanctioned rally in a nearby park.

Many of the protesters wore masks, defying a recent emergency law banning face coverings, and were heckling officers. But a few of those involved in the early clashes had protective helmets and respirators used by more hardcore frontliners.

Small groups of hardline activists later emerged, clashing with police throughout the late afternoon and evening.

Police said protesters trashed shops and hurled petrol bombs and also set fire to the entrances of subway stations. Live broadcasts also showed at least two men beaten bloody by small groups of pro-democracy protesters.

Riot officers discharged frequent volleys of tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets as well as water cannon and officers were seen making multiple arrests throughout the day.

In between the confrontations, police found themselves routinely heckled with chants of "triads" and "black cops", both by protesters and local residents.

Hong Kong has been battered by nearly five months of huge and frequently violent pro-democracy protests which Beijing and its local leaders have taken a hard line against.

With no political solution on the table, the city´s police have been largely left to deal with the protesters, becoming increasingly loathed by the pro-democracy demonstrators.