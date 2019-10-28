Life remains paralysed in IOK on 84th day

SRINAGAR: In Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), life remains paralysed in Kashmir Valley and the Muslim majority areas of Jammu region on the 84th day as Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over are observing Black Day Sunday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, amid call for march towards Lal Chowk, Srinagar and a sit-in protest by All Parties Hurriyat Conference, normal life continues to hit badly due to restrictions and gag on internet and most of cellular services. Internet services across all platforms continue to be snapped across the valley since the night of August 4 hours before India announced its decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate J&K into two Union territories.

Restrictions have been further tightened in the territory in view of the call for the march towards Lal Chowk. The deployment of Indian forces has been increased. The people continue to observe shutdown with main markets continue to shut, public transport off the roads and school buildings were giving deserted look without students and staff as a mark of silent protest against India s illegal action on August 5. CPIM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury in a statement termed preposterous Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that the turnout in the recently held Block Development Council (BDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir was an indication of the region’s faith in democracy. India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a chargesheet filed against Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief Aasiya Andrabi said that she had played a major role in closure of cinemas in Kashmir Valley.