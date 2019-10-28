Catchline: Inapt analysis, negative remarks on TV

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has banned regular TV talk show anchors from appearing in other talk shows.

The authroty also warned those indulging in “inappropriate and biased analyses and negative propaganda” of action.

According to a Pemra’s announcement, under Pemra regulations, anchors are liable to host the show impartially and objectively without giving verdict on any issue. According to Pemra, TV talk show anchors who host regular shows cannot participate as an expert or commentator in any other talk show. The owners of channels have been directed not to allow anyone from using their platforms to spread disinformation, speculative ideas and sub judice information to misguide the masses. The announcement said participants and guests of talk shows should be picked with extreme care. Only those guests should be invited who bear good reputation, wide experience and can give comments without any bias and have good command and knowledge on the subject of the programme.

It has directed the channels not to comment on judicial matters and under-trial issues in talk shows. On Sunday, Pemra made the announcement that there are Supreme Court’s clear orders that under-trial cases could not be commented upon. Pemra instructed all news channels not to comment, speculate, discuss any case under trial.

In this context, news channels should not allow anybody to use its platforms. Pemra warned that inappropriate analysis and negative propaganda would face action. Pemra has also instructed channel owners to use delay mechanism in live programmes.