Tiger on brink of PGA Tour win record

INZAI, Japan: Tiger Woods led Hideki Matsuyama by three strokes with seven holes to play to stand on the verge of golfing history when the final round of the weather-delayed Zozo Championship in Japan was suspended due to bad light Sunday.

Victory for Woods on Monday would see the 15-time major champion add another illustrious chapter to his astonishing career by equalling US legend Sam Snead’s all-time mark of 82 PGA Tour wins. Woods, who is 17-under par, shook hands for the night with playing partners Gary Woodland and Keegan Bradley in the descending darkness after parring the 11th hole in his fourth round.

But the current US Masters champion is taking nothing for granted and said he will need to hit the ground running on Monday morning. “Starting off on the 12th hole is not easy. It’s one of the hardest par fours on the whole golf course, it’s 490 yards,” Woods told reporters.

“It’s going to be cool tomorrow morning, so the hole’s going to play really long, so it’s important that I get off to a good start. It’s a hard pin tomorrow over in the top right. I’ve got to do my job starting out.”

Japan’s number one Matsuyama, in the group immediately ahead, had clung doggedly to the coat-tails of Woods throughout Sunday’s third and fourth rounds, delayed because of Friday’s washout at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.