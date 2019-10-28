Consanguine marriage

The cultural practice of marriage between first cousins is traditionally common in Pakistan. This practice doubles the risk of children being born with birth defects. According to a report, marriage to a blood relative accounted for nearly 31 percent of all birth defects in babies of Pakistani origin. The risk of having a baby with birth defects and abnormalities are usually heart or nervous system problems which can sometimes be fatal and it rises from three percent in the general Pakistani population to six percent among those married to blood relatives.

Every year there are about 90 more baby deaths than would be expected in the Pakistani community because of birth defects. The issue is highly sensitive because marriage within families is an established cultural tradition. Health professionals should received training in raising the issue with people in Pakistan.

Rohma Ali

Islamabad