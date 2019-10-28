Overcoming hate crime

Although I am a Sikh and wear a turban, I can at times be mistaken for being a Muslim. In 2017, I had racial slurs shouted out at me and was told to ‘go back to where I come from’. They probably didn’t know that I was born and raised in London, or perhaps they didn’t even care. It was around the time when terrorist attacks were dominating the news headlines and society was becoming increasingly angry at the chaos and loss of lives it was causing. It is what I would describe as ‘othering’ and assuming that all Muslims are the same, and in my case that everyone who looks different is the same. To them, someone with brown skin equals somebody who might be a danger to life and limb. My experience has encouraged me to continue working with Faiths Forums for London to help bring society together in unity rather than division.

I will be doing what I can to ensure that people are better aware of such incidents as well as encourage more people to report hate crimes because regardless of any differences that we may have in our beliefs, our faiths, our languages or our ethnicities, we need to stick together to fight hate wherever it is found.

The Home Office has revealed that 8,566 religious hate crimes were recorded by the police in 2018/19, a 3 per cent increase from last year. This is staggering and we need to do something to decrease hate crime and I believe that this can only happen with a holistic societal approach.

The UK is a diverse society with many different faiths, so we need to start thinking about what it means to be British. There is a strong minority ethnic presence, especially in London with 16 per cent of the population being from a non-white background. I am proud to be a Sikh, it is an integral part of my identity, but I am also a lawyer, a millennial, a sci-fi fan and an avid viewer of reality TV like many around the world. We need to feel comfortable celebrating our differences as well as focussing on what makes us so similar.

In my view, some elements of hate crime have their origins in misunderstanding and lack of interaction and dialogue between different groups in society, be they religious or non-religious, and we need to work together on improving this knowledge to overcome hatred.

We can be happy in our own beliefs, and yet also be open to other beliefs and respect them, even if we don’t necessarily agree with them. Co-existence is what has made humanity such a formidable force over the millennia and we should never underestimate the power of dialogue.

By spending more time together, seeking to understand our commonalities and appreciate our differences, we can provide a united front against hatred.

My work with the interfaith organisation Faiths Forum for London does this by bringing together diverse communities as too often, faith is abused as a basis to stoke fear, divide-and-rule, and justify violence. In particular, our training for faith leaders in security for places of worship has highlighted the levels of hate crime that is endured on an almost daily basis.

Communities need to be able to feel comfortable in exercising their beliefs and we must all educate each other in respecting others in their beliefs.

On October 17, Faiths Four, for London hosted an inter-faith Sukkah event in Finsbury Park to commemorate the victims of hate crime from the recent incident in Halle, Germany. A Sukkah is part of Sukkot, a Jewish holiday.

In Finsbury Park a local mosque leader led a candle light ceremony to the Jewish community, reflecting faiths coming together in solidarity and strength against hatred. I strongly encourage people to report hate crimes as it is essential to record this information to show that it is a continuing issue that we need to tackle.

I have reported hate crimes in the past, and I hope that the increase in statistics is a result of more people doing the same. It is not enough to simply stem the dizzying rise in hate crimes; we need to turn the tide and encourage reporting, as well as change attitudes and behaviour to be more accepting of the diverse society we live in.

When you experience a hate crime, it makes you more determined than ever to fight for tackling it wherever it arises, and I believe that now is the time to harness the shared values of our society to inspire us all to recognise our common humanity.

The writer is Vice Chair of Faiths Forum for London and Chair of City Sikhs, and involved with many social cohesion projects throughout Britain. He actively promotes civic engagement within the British South Asian community.