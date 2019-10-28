Adult or child?

University students in Pakistan continue to be treated as little children by our paternalistic state. Having reached an age where many students abroad learn to fend for themselves, students in Pakistan continue to remain under surveillance both at home and even in their hostel facilities. Now, the district magistrate in the federal capital has asked hostel managements to impose night curfews on those living on their premises. The restrictions – already in place for many girls’ hostels in the country – have been reinforced after a small number of cases of girl’ living in hostels being abducted were reported. With no formal police cases reported, there remains a chance that these cases were simply issues of overeager parents not knowing where their child was at a particular moment. This is, it should be clear, not the responsibility of hostels. While it may be practical for students’ leaving hostels in the after hours to simply report that they will be out, any restrictions on their movements are above and beyond what is an acceptable way to treat young adults.

University students need to be treated as adults. It is astonishing that in a country where millions of children under the age of 18 are expected to work – often in harsh conditions – young adults are treated as children. So we end up treating children as adults, and adults as children. Instead of prioritising eliminating widespread practices of child labour across the country, the government is more focused on spending its energy infantilizing adults. This is hardly not a new thing. University students across the country are often forced to sign documents declaring they will not participate in politics – despite the fact that they can vote in elections. These are deliberately skewed priorities, which create a mindset where young people are never free to think on their own. The issue of when students come and go out of hostels is not one for the state to regulate. The state’s responsibility is to ensure a safe environment outside the hostels, which it remains abject at providing. Parental permission being required for staying out of the hostel is a bizarre condition. This paternalistic attitude needs to stop.