Tens of thousands march for Spanish unity

BARCELONA: Tens of thousands of people have marched in Barcelona to protest against the separatist movement in the north-eastern Catalonia region that has produced Spain’s worst political crisis in decades.

Barcelona’s police said 80,000 people rallied on Sunday in one of the city’s main streets, with many carrying Spanish and Catalan flags. One poster read in English: “We are Catalonians too, stop this madness!!”