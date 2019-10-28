Fazl kicks off ‘Azadi March’ from Karachi

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam–Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, formally kicked off his “Azadi March” from Karachi on Sunday by delivering an address in Sohrab Goth area of the city to show solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir, Geo News reported.

However, Maulana Fazl encountered his first hiccup when the container he was travelling in got stuck at an overhead bridge on Karachi-Hyderabad motorway. A video started circulating on social media in which one can see the container getting stuck under the overhead bridge.

The caravan led by the JUI-F chief proceeded to the Super Highway (M9) after smaller processions departed from the city’s six districts and gathered at Sohrab Goth. A large number of buses and other vehicles have been hired to transport the march participants, as a senior party member said the number of buses had already crossed 400.

The participants from across the country will gather near Tarnol town before entering Islamabad on October 31. Negotiations between the Rahbar Committee of the opposition parties and the government were reportedly successful on Saturday as the JUI-F agreed to hold a protest demonstration at the end of Azadi March at Peshawar Morr in Islamabad.

“The Rahbar Committee of the opposition has agreed that the Azadi march will not enter the Red Zone and will hold its public meeting at the venue decided by the government,” Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, who heads the government’s negotiating team, said at a news conference after talks with Rahbar Committee.