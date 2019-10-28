Nation reaffirms unflinching support for Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD: The nation on Sunday marked October 27 as black day in a befitting manner, expressing absolute solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) and renewing the pledge of consistent support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination as per the UNSC resolutions. For the black day, the government had made a comprehensive plan to arrange different activities across the country — including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan and its missions abroad to highlight brutalities and massive human rights violations being committed by the Indian troops to suppress the indigenous freedom struggle of Kashmiris, who want their legitimate right to self-determination in line with the resolutions adopted by the UNSC.

A detailed briefing was given to all foreign missions stationed in Islamabad on the latest situation in IoJ&K. Pakistan’s diplomatic missions abroad organised receptions for Pakistanis and Kashmiris, held rallies and processions as well as arranging photo exhibitions displaying Indian atrocities and the prolonged curfew in the held territory.

President Dr Arif Alvi, in a message, reaffirmed Pakistan’s unflinching moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir with the solemn pledge that it would continue till the realisation of their legitimate right to self-determination.

He said on this day (October 27), 72 years ago, Indian security forces landed in Srinagar to occupy, oppress and terrorise the innocent people of occupied Kashmir in a blatant violation of international law and morality. “Today, we pay homage to the martyrs for the cause of Kashmir and honour all those who have suffered at the hands of Indian occupying forces,” he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the ongoing human rights violations in IoJ&K had fully exposed the Indian façade of being the so-called “largest democracy”.

In his message to the nation, Khan said the world community, international human rights organisations and the international media were calling India out on the tyranny in Kashmir. He said the Kashmir black day being observed in Pakistan and across the world this year was distinct from the past.

On October 27, 1947, India had illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and on August 5, 2019, it took further steps to unilaterally alter the disputed status of the territory and change its demographic structure and identity. “Pakistan, the Kashmiris and the Muslim Ummah have categorically rejected this travesty of law and justice,” he remarked.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India should realise that it could not befool the world over IoJ&K forever and its tried and trite accusations of terrorism, while simultaneously being the principle perpetrator of it, have little import with the international community.

The minister said India had been called out, criticised and castigated by friend and foe alike. The entire international media had come forth and called out India’s shame democracy and bogus egalitarianism in unison. “We also reiterate our firm and continued political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of IoJ&K in their grand struggle until they achieve their legitimate right to self-determination as per the UNSC resolutions,” he assured.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Pakistan and its people would never leave Kashmiris alone in their just and legitimate struggle for their right to self-determination as enunciated in the UNSC resolutions. Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah said the people of IoJ&K had a legitimate right to self-determination in line with the resolutions adopted by the UNSC, which could not be denied by anyone.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur expressed the confidence that the Kashmir issue would be resolved during the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as its effective diplomacy was working and the international community had started realising sensitivity of the matter.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan said international community must not ignore the Kashmir issue perceiving it a territorial dispute between the two countries, but realise it an issue of the freedom and right to self-determination.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, while addressing a press conference in Muzaffarabad, regretted that the Indian prime minister has not only unleashed a new wave of terror in occupied Kashmir but also targeting civilians at the Line of Control.

At the United Nations, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) officials and a top Saudi diplomat voiced strong support for the Kashmiri people in their struggle for the UN-pledged right to self-determination at a special event held in New York. The largely-attended event was organised by Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi, the outgoing Pakistan’s ambassador to the UN, whose dedication to the Kashmir cause was praised by guest speakers.

On the day, print and electronic media published articles and aired special programmes to highlight plight of Kashmiris in the occupied valley.