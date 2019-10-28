Kashmiris observe Black Day across the world

ISLAMABAD: Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over observed black day on Sunday to convey to the world that India’s occupation of Jammu and Kashmir was totally illegal, unjust and contrary to the Kashmiris’ aspirations. The day was marked with a complete shutdown in occupied Kashmir and protest rallies in world capitals, the Kashmir Media Service reported.

The authorities further intensified restrictions and military clampdown in occupied Kashmir on the day to prevent a march towards Lal Chowk, Srinagar, and a sit-in. Call for the march and the sit-in was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference led by Syed Ali Geelani.

The observance of the black day this year was also aimed at drawing attention of the international community towards the sufferings of the Kashmiri people due to the continued military lockdown imposed by India since 5th August.

Meanwhile, life remained paralysed in occupied Kashmir and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region on the 84th consecutive day on Sunday. Internet services across all platforms also remained snapped.

A trade body reported that the clampdown and communications blackout imposed by India on 5th August had led to the losses to the tune of billions of rupees in three months.

Sheikh Ashiq, President of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, while talking to the media men in Srinagar held the Indian government responsible for the losses and demanded remedial steps to mitigate the sufferings of the traders.