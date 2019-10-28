Kashmir Black Day: Calls for jihad, attack enmity with Kashmiris, says Imran

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Expressing solidarity with Kashmiris on Kashmir Black Day, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday rejected calls for jihad or Pakistan Army attack on Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and termed such suggestions enmity with both Kashmiris and Pakistan and amount to playing into India’s hands.

The Prime Minister said he had been hearing different statements from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and somewhere else calling for declaration of jihad or sending Pakistan Army to Kashmir or picking up arms. “Listen to my words carefully, those who are saying so, are doing enmity with both Kashmiris as well as Pakistan. Because this is what India wants,” Khan said in his message to the nation on Kashmir Black Day annually observed on October 27 to mark the Indian occupation of Kashmir.

The Prime Minister said India had deployed troops to suppress the people of Kashmir to make them give up their right to self determination. Modi government desired to incriminate Pakistan in any way to deviate world attention from the usurpation of Kashmiris’ rights and justify their deployment alleging Pakistan of such actions. Making the same excuse, India would carry out more barbarism to crush the people of Kashmir, he added.

Khan told the people that Pakistan had to support the Kashmiri people morally, politically and diplomatically because it was a political movement. “This is the movement, no one can stop now,” he said.

The Prime Minister, while reiterating Pakistan’s unshakeable support to the people of Kashmir, assured them that besides being their ambassador, he would continue his struggle locally and internationally for Kashmiris rights as their spokesman and advocate too.

“Today, I want to tell the people of Kashmir again that being already their ambassador as I had committed to them, I will also become your spokesman. I will also become your advocate.”

He assured the people of Kashmir that whole of the Pakistani nation, including the minorities, stood by them and would always support them until they got their right to self determination as guaranteed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

He said October 27 was a black day when the Indian troops had landed in Kashmir. Following this, the Indian prime minister moved to the UNSC which gave Kashmiris the right to decide their future through plebiscite. Throughout this period, India made many commitments with the Kashmiri people regarding their rights but instead continued controlling them through rigged elections.

A similar election, he said, had taken place some 30 years ago and people were killed brutally when they took to streets to protest the poll rigging. He said so far around 100,000 people had been killed in Indian-held Kashmir during the movement of freedom. “Adding fuel to fire, the Narendra Modi regime revoked the disputed status of the territory by amending the Indian constitution and imposed curfew there to suppress the protesting voices.”

He said India had usurped all fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people and no one knew what was exactly happening there with the people. He said in recently held local government election, the Kashmiri people had rejected the Modi’s narrative that the constitutional amendment was meant for their welfare. The BJP faced the defeat despite the fact all the political parties had boycotted the poll, he added.

“If Narendra Modi’s government thinks the people of Kashmir are liking his self-proclaimed welfare package, then he should hold referendum. This will let them know where the people of Kashmir stand,” the Prime Minister remarked.

He said through his speech at the United Nations and his interaction with the world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, French president, German chancellor and British prime minister, all had come to know what kind of atrocities were being perpetrated in the occupied Kashmir. He assured the people of Kashmir that Pakistan would continue raising the issue locally as well as internationally at all forums until the people of Kashmir got their right to self-determination.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Khan planted a “Kashmir Freedom Tree” here in the PM House to express solidarity with the oppressed populace of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and mark Kashmir Black Day.

After plantation of the sapling of Pinus Roxburghii, also known as chir pine, the Prime Minister prayed for the freedom of Kashmiris undergoing the worst kind of human rights violations in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.