Two dead in Texas shooting

TEXAS: Two people were fatally shot and at least 12 others sustained gunshot wounds after a gunman opened fire at a crowded homecoming party in Greenville, Texas, early on Sunday, the police said.

Sheriff’s deputies were responding to a complaint about attendees at the party having parked their cars illegally on the shoulder of Highway 380, Chief Deputy Buddy Oxford of the Hunt County Sheriff’s Department said.

A little after midnight and while deputies were still there, a gunman opened fire on partygoers with a handgun, Sheriff Randy Meeks said at a news conference on Sunday morning. Sheriff Meeks said the gunman had come through a back door and shot a “target victim.” The other victims were shot at random, he said.