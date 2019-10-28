Relief for CNG consumers in the pipeline

ISLAMABAD: United Gas Distribution Company (UGDC), a private entity, is all set to bring its own ship carrying LNG of 1,30,000 cubic meters and provide its product to CNG satiations at comparatively cheaper rates and the CNG price will tumble more by Rs6-8 per liter.

The CNG consumers will continue to have relief of Rs6-8 per liter for 65-75 days from November end onward as the LNG cargo imported by UGDC will take the said days to be consumed. Meanwhile, private company will arrange another LNG vessel.

At present the CNG prices in Punjab stands at Rs86 per liter against the petrol price of Rs113, showing the difference of Rs27 but with the import of LNG vessel by a private company, the CNG prices will further go down by 6-8 per liter to Rs78 per liter showing the difference of Rs35 with price of petrol.

UGDC is already in LNG supply agreement with US based ExxonMobil and Singapore based Trafigura. ExxonMobil is also the partner with Qatar Gas Company.

To this effect, a high-level meeting of all stakeholders held in Petroleum Division on Thursday last with Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan in the chair and took a major policy decision allowing UGDC to import its first ever LNG cargo in the last week of November under TPA (third party access) rules.

The meeting was attended by Adviser to Prime Minister Nadeem Babar, Secretary Petroleum Asad Hayaud Din, and Additional Secretary Petroleum (Policy) Sher Afgan. In addition, senior officials of Sui Northern and Sui Southern and top management of UGDC company also attended the meeting.

“Yes, we have ensured the window in last week of November for private company UGDC to import its own LNG cargo and provide its own product to private sector such as CNG sector, Adviser to Prime Minister Nadeem Babar Nadeem confirmed this development to The News. He also confirmed saying with this development, the CNG price in Punjab that is 20 percent lower than the petrol price would also go down by 30 percent.

He said that the Petroleum Division has assured supporting the private sector in LNG sector saying that there were some apprehensions pitched by Sui Northern officials, but most of them had no weight. However, in the meeting, Sui Northern officials took up the Network Code issue and to this effect, he will take it up with Ogra. He said this issue will also be resolved.

According to another official who was part of the meeting, Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan in the meeting while allowing the window to OGDC for import of LNG cargo spoke his mind saying that the participation of private sector in LNG sector will create the competitive atmosphere in the gas sector and will pave way for provision of gas at lower rates to the consumers in Pakistan and it will also dent the monopoly of the state owned gas companies.

Ghiyas Abdulla Paracha, Chief Executive Officer of UGDC, when contacted, also confirmed the development and said that his company is going to import its first ever LNG cargo of 1,30,000 cubic meter and provide it CNG sector.

He said his company is also in the process of finalising the agreement with textile industry for provision of RLNG, but in the first phase, his company will provide RLNG to CNG sector. He said that the CNG stations will do away with supply from the Sui Northern and will get RLNG from UGDC because of lower prices. So far 653 CNG stations have inked agreement with UGDC for RLNG supply and more CNG outlets are in the line for deal.

To a question, he said that in toto, there are 1037 CNG stations in Punjab. With supply of RLNG to CNG stations from UGDC, the CNG prices will further go down by Rs6-8 per litre and in the months to come, and with the usage of fuel injected kits (which will also be introduced) in the vehicles, the fuel efficiency of vehicles will increase and the saving of consumers will soar to 40-50 percent when it will be compared with petrol prices.

Mr Paracha said that his company will not dent the financial position of Sui Northern by taking over CNG sector as Sui Northern will be provided full UFG which is at 10.9 percent and more importantly Sui company will also be paid advance for three months. To a question, he said that the CNG price of CNG stations which are in deal with UGDC will be deregulated. However, Ogra will determine transportation charges.

Mr Paracha also argued saying that availability of green fuel which is CNG at lower prices will increase and all kind of vehicles will also increase the usage of CNG. This will help reduce the import of petrol bills. He said that from November to November his company will import 5 LNG cargoes and will continue to increase its supply to CNG sector in Punjab.

He said his company will provide 40 mmcfd RLNG to CNG stations in Pakistan and it will gain momentum in the months to come. However, Sui Northern is at present is supplying 60 mmcfd RLNG to CNG sector. He clarified saying that those CNG outlets, which have inked deal with UGDC will end getting RNLG from Sui Northern.

SNGPL officials in the meeting raised the apprehension that level playing field should be ensured saying that all the shippers should be equated while the gas companies should not be put in a disadvantageous position for no fault of their own. SNGPL is obligated to sell RLNG at prices negotiated by the government entities, which is beyond their control.

“Sui Northern also asked for same import price of all shippers through weighted average mechanism. As no protection has been provided to the gas companies in respect of direct import of RLNG by private importers while SNGPL promotes and adherers to TPA regime, it is important that there should be a level playing field for all the parties. The Sui Northern wants a mechanism that should be devised to avoid cherry picking by third parties.”

The level playing field, they said, may only be possible if RLNG price for all the parties shall proportionately include cost of diversion of our RLNG to less tariff sector, being a cost arising from GoP policies along with other similar cost while discriminatory treatment shall not be practiced against any entity including SNGPL.