close
Mon Oct 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2019

Petrol pump owners fined

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2019

GUJRANWALA: The district administration on Sunday imposed fine on the owners of various petrol pumps and shopkeepers. Assistant Commissioner City Usman Sikandar visited the various parts of the city and imposed fine on petrol pump owner situated on Sheikhupura Road. Assistant Commissioner Sadar Hina Arshad also imposed fine on various petrol pumps. Both the administrative officers also inspected various general stores and imposed fine on them for overcharging.

THREE HELD WITH KITES: Satellite Town on Sunday arrested three accused and recovered 2,600 kites and string rolls from them.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan