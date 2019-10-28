Petrol pump owners fined

GUJRANWALA: The district administration on Sunday imposed fine on the owners of various petrol pumps and shopkeepers. Assistant Commissioner City Usman Sikandar visited the various parts of the city and imposed fine on petrol pump owner situated on Sheikhupura Road. Assistant Commissioner Sadar Hina Arshad also imposed fine on various petrol pumps. Both the administrative officers also inspected various general stores and imposed fine on them for overcharging.

THREE HELD WITH KITES: Satellite Town on Sunday arrested three accused and recovered 2,600 kites and string rolls from them.