Foolproof security of churches ordered

MULTAN: City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak directed officers concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements at churches in order to avoid any untoward incident.

During his visit of different churches to check security arrangements here on Sunday, CPO urged divisional SPs, SDPOs and SHOs to ensure daily basis checking of security arrangements of churches.

He also directed police officers to keep vigil on suspicious persons and activities to prevent any mishap. He directed police officials to remain alert during security duty.

Mepco installs 2,936 transformers: The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has installed 2,936 distribution transformers during first three months of current fiscal year in the region. According to Mepco sources here on Sunday, the distribution transformers of various capacity were installed for upgradation of distribution system and provision of new electricity connections to consumers.

As per details, 376 transformers were installed in Mepco Multan circle from July 1 to September 30, 103 in DG Khan, 492 in Vehari, 452 in Bahawalpur, 433 in Sahiwal, 179 in Rahimyar Khan, 207 in Muzaffargarh, 345 in Bahawalnagar and 349 distribution transformers were installed in Muzaffargarh circle, sources added.

104 power pilferers caught: The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 104 power pilferers, said an official here Sunday. Mepco teams conducted raids at different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and caught 104 power pilferers red-handed, spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers besides registering FIRs against six consumers on the charges of meters tampering and direct supply, spokesman added.

Three suspects held: Police have arrested three suspects during a search operation here. According to police sources here on Sunday, law enforcement agencies and police teams during operation in the areas of Basti Bosan Attar and Bahadurpur in premises of Alpa and Bahauddin Zakariya police conducted biometric identification of 82 people. The teams arrested three suspects and recovered eight illegal weapons from them during the operation, sources added.