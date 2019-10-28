Co-relationship with….

Health of both parties top leadership -- Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif -- became critical mainly due to the ill-treatment meted out to them by the authorities. They have to be shifted to the hospitals for immediate medical treatment apprehending the worst might strike in the face of further dithering. Thankfully, the IHC has granted bail to Nawaz Sharif till Tuesday (tomorrow) in view of his critical health condition.

The criminal and relentless negligence mired in ignominious apathy of the mandarins was indeed unforgiving that might be held against them by the opposition that was already pinning down the responsibility on them. The prime minister’s belated acute concern of the PML-N supermo’s fast deteriorating health followed by instructions to provide him best medical facilities might be equated with tinkering around the edges signifying nothing but preemption and indeed playing to the gallery.

His inclination of politics like blood sport is grotesquely overbearing that is sadly rooted in obstinacy of appalling proportion. These characteristics in a politician of that stature are surely mismatch in a democratic dispensation that seeks to climb upward trajectory by taking the Opposition into confidence in the nation building process instead of seeking their elimination ipso facto.

The prime minister’s threatening pronouncements in the past to deny the AC facility to Asif Ail Zardari and to Nawaz Sharif in jail during the highly humid weather spoke volumes about his binary mindset (friend or foe) that is the hallmark of despots not a democratic leader. Was it possible to imagine that prime minister was not in the knowledge of the state of health of the two formidable political opponents whom he considered as the ominous threat to the survival of his government?.

Certainly not. The PPP and the PML-N leaderships are seemingly quite right in claiming that the prime minister is responsible for the worsening health of their leaders for which he will be held responsible. ‘My sister’s tears will be paid back’ stated angry Chairman Bilawal Bhutto when Aseefa Bhutto was not allowed to meet her ailing father by the authorities.

How disturbing may be the judicial stoicism-- the view reverberating right across that may be considered for rectification? The judicial proceedings relating to reliefs for the victims of the executives generally fall prey to numerous adjournments or referring back to the same authorities. Such actions may be warranted by the imperatives of the due process of law but their aftermaths are horrendous. Such delays in the above referred cases seemingly aggravated the health of the political leaders due to the delay in the availability of medical facilities in the jail sickening premises.

The earlier rejection of the court to the PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari to shift to hospital might have deteriorated his health further as he had to be admitted to the hospital after a few days. His early shifting to hospital might have improved the prospects of early recovery of his health. It may be recalled that he held the highest public office of the country. Visibly treating him like a convict instead of an accused reflects poorly on the political and administrative authorities in new Pakistan.

Sadly, the Accountability Court in the first place also rejected the plea of Maryam Nawaz to meet his ailing father in the hospital. She was instead sent to jail. The authorities declined her request to stay with his father in the hospital to take care of the treatment of the former thrice prime minister. Pakistan had gruesome record of such treatment meted out to the political opponents during the successive dictatorships but not during the civilian rules. This sort of treatment towards political opponents indeed gives credence to the well-entrenched perception that the incumbent government is another name of the worst kind of the dictatorship of the past behind the civilian facade. PTI leadership seems following the footsteps of despots who are known for their notoriety and indeed blot on the face of the country’s history.

The ‘Azadi March’ may surely be the direct result of the PTI leadership’s wrong reading of the Opposition’s offer in favour of parliamentary politics instead of venturing for politics of agitation. It was held out soon after the 2018 elections notwithstanding the Opposition parties declared dubious credentials of the elections held. It may be recalled that the PPP after announcing its unequivocal commitment for politics within the Parliament House also convinced the other parties those happily came around convincing and decided to get along with the parliamentary politics ethos.

The offer coming from the Opposition in favour of democratic politics should have been welcomed by the new ruling party because such initiatives were normally held out by the new government considering it as prelude to smooth functioning of the House and the governance. Unfortunately, the PTI leadership instead decided to unleash politics of witch hunting to govern the country to the utter disregard of the participatory democracy. Resultantly, today’s Pakistan looks like a divided house bitterly divided and gripped in paralysis of attrition nature.

The set-up of the incumbent government looks like a government of despotic rulers by its forms and manifestations. To point is attempted to prove in the following line. It has relegated Parliament to a secondary position that is considered as the bedrock of the robust functioning parliamentary democracy. The government has opted to run the government through ordinances instead of going for legislations in the House based on collective wisdom. The entire Opposition parties’ stalwarts are behind the bars under the pretext of so-called accountability drive that looks poignantly discriminatory, as it has been sparingly moved against the political favorites. The composition of the cabinet consists of more of non- elected members than the elected ones amounting to denying them the opportunity to represent the electorates to solve their problems. The insidious media muzzling is no more a secret. The leadership is not taking the sincere advice of the country’s scholars and political analysts and also of the international representatives to seek the cooperation of the Opposition to overcome the myriad challenges facing the country. The Kashmir issue can surely be forcefully projected at the international stage if there is national unity back home. But, the prime minister is vividly at variance with this wisdom. Ironically, his self-righteousness coupled with the obsession of strict enforcement has no parallel if considered in the context of one year of rule no matter how deeply it hurt the political system and the governed. The single-dimensional approach along with incompetence and the inexperience of the PTI leadership has brought the country to this pass.

How poor was the understanding of the dynamic of the parliamentary politics on the part of ruling party that did not consider the indispensability of the Opposition in a democratic dispensation. Indeed, it may be possible to form the government without the support of the Opposition but running it smoothly without the support of Opposition benches merely falls in the realm of improbability in a parliamentary democracy. The poor performance of the government over the past year leaves no doubt in the mind of the people of government’s flawed strategy that has resulted in compounding the miseries of all sections of the society with the exception of PTI captive audiences whose outlook is hostage to party’ narrative. Its leaders and supporters are now seeking refuge behind the veil of invisibility because people are confronting them. The limited left over supporters have been desperately pleading for more time to the government to experience qualitative improvement. But people are susceptible because government’s credibility has already corroded significantly and the people are not in the mood of believing in their words any more.

The Opposition parties have been pushed to the wall leaving no option but to confront the government and send it packing to the political oblivion by taking it head on. The government asked for the trouble by rejecting the imperatives of the parliamentary politics and opting for the politics of vendetta. The sane and respectable political analysts have been earnestly urging the government throughout to take along the Opposition because in parliamentary democracy the Opposition is the other wheel and therefore its relevance and indispensability cannot be overemphasised. But to no avail. All the sincere persuasions seemingly have fallen on the deaf ears of the government, as it is continuing the politics of victimisation of the political opponents by lunching sinister campaign of muzzling the political opponents through the so-called process of accountability. The accountability law is apparently incompatible with the imperatives of justice and the due process of law because it authorises the corruption watchdog to arrest any accused on mere allegations for months.

All the major political leaders of the Opposition political parties have been facing imprisonment due to this flawed law. The allegations of interference of the state authorities into the judicial process to secure favorable judgments have also been in the air. Such frequent mentions in the public statements by the political leaders are disturbing. If so, the gains made during the movement of the independence of the judiciary are in great danger to be diluted.

Akram Shaheedi [email protected]