10-year-old boy arrested for allegedly abusing minor girl

MUZAFFARGARH: A 10-year-old boy has been arrested and booked on charges of allegedly abusing a three-year-old girl in Muzaffargarh. According to details, Asif was arrested from Kot Addu tehsil on charges of abusing a three-year-old girl. A case of abduction has been registered against him in the police station. The 10-year-old was produced before a local magistrate’s court, where the judge remanded him into the police’s custody on physical remand till October 30.Police sources said the girl was taken for her medical to THQ Hospital. Both the girl and the accused’s DNA test were being conducted.