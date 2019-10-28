close
Mon Oct 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2019

Five injured as dogs bite them

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2019

PAKPATTAN: Five people were injured when two dogs bit them at Chak Gobindpur on Sunday.

Five people, including Muhammad Khalil and Muhammad Saleem, were injured after dogs bite. The injured went to the DHQ Hospital for injection of dogs bite but the injections were not available. To it, DC Ahmad Kamal took notice and suspended the official concerned. He also made an inquiry committee.

POWER OUTAGES: People are facing problems due to unscheduled power loadshedding in the city and its adjoining areas. The power outages continued in various localities of the city caused problems for the residents.

The long hours power shutdown also caused water shortage in various areas. The power outages also halted business activities in the city. The people have demanded the authorities look into the matter and take steps to resolve the issue.

