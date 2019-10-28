Around 12 cops booked over custodial death

KARACHI: Around a dozen policemen and a civilian have been booked over the custodial death of a suspect in Karachi.

An FIR No 556/19 under the sections 302/34 and 365 of the Pakistan Penal Code was registered against the cops and the other man.

The case was registered on the complaint of a citizen, Zeeshan, who claimed in the FIR that around a dozen uniformed policemen had abducted his brother, Abdul Qadir, during a raid at the latter’s residence in the Ibrahim Hyderi area on October 15. The complainant said that after the police raid, he searched his brother everywhere but did not find him. Finally, on October 21, he received a phone call from a police officer of the Steel Town police station, who informed him about his brother's arrest.

Zeeshan maintained that after receiving the call, he visited the Steel Town police station where he saw policemen torturing his brother over a fake case of possessing illegal arms. He alleged that the police had arrested his brother at the behest of a man, Saeed. Police said a case had been registered against the cops and Saeed while investigation of the case had been transferred to the investigation wing of the police station. However, no arrest had been made till the filing of this story.

Three days earlier, several family members of Qadir had staged a protest outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) after his mysterious death in police custody. According to the official record, Qadir, 35, son of Huzoor Buksh, was arrested by the Steel Town police for allegedly possessing illegal arms on October 21 and an FIR No 489/19 was registered against him.

Later, the Landhi police’s investigation wing arrested him under an FIR No 349/19 that was registered against the suspect on September 27. “We took his custody from the Steel Town police as he was wanted in a case of injuring a citizen, Saeed, and snatching Rs800,000 from him,” Landhi SHO Saadat Butt told The News.

The officer maintained that the suspect was under police custody on physical remand when he fell sick. He was shifted to JPMC for medical treatment where he breathed his last.

Following his death, a large number of his family members and relatives gathered outside the hospital, blocked the road and pelted passing vehicles with stones. They demanded strict action against the cops for allegedly killing Qadir. A heavy contingent of law enforcers reached the scene and dispersed the protesters after assuring them of their cooperation. An officer said an autopsy of the body had been conducted in the presence of a magistrate and samples had been sent to a laboratory to determine the actual cause of death.