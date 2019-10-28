No Pak airspace for Modi

NEW DELHI: India has taken the matter of Pakistan 's move to deny permission to prime minister Narendra Modi's special flight to use its airspace, to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), international media reported. Overflight clearances are sought and granted by other countries as prescribed by the ICAO guidelines. "Overflight clearances are sought and granted by other countries as per the prescribed guidelines of the ICAO. India will continue to seek such overflight clearances. We have taken up the matter of such denial with the civil aviation body," sources in the Indian administration were quoted as saying. "We regret the decision of the government of Pakistan to yet again deny the overflight clearance for VVIP special flight, which is otherwise granted routinely by any normal country," sources were further quoted.