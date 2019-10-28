Opposition won’t enter Red Zone: Ch Shujaat

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has expressed his optimism that the issue of sit-ins will be resolved.

The activists of opposition political parties will come to Islamabad but, in his personal opinion, they will not enter the Red Zone of the federal capital, as circumstances are not conducive for such a move.

Speaking to the media he said Prime Minister Imran Khan made a very good speech on the Kashmir issue.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia Ambassador Admiral Nawaf Ahmed Al-Maliki called on the former prime minister Ch Shujaat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at their residence here on Sunday and inquired about the health of Ch Shujaat.

The Chaudhrys thanked the ambassador over his visit to their residence, saying Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were tied in strong bonds of friendship and brotherhood. They said the government and people of Saudi Arabia always help Pakistan in difficult times and the people of Pakistan had a feeling of love for King Suleiman Bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Minister for Housing and Works Bashir Cheema, Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, Moonis Elahi and provincial minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir were also present.