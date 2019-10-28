Pakistan support to Kashmiris will go on: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that the entire nation continues to stand with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and will do so in the future as well as the nation marked Oct 27 as black day in support of their Kashmiri brethren.

In a video message to the nation, the prime minister said that the people of IOK had been treated unjustly. He said that Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, on the pretext of improving the economic conditions of IOK, imposed a curfew there on August 5. "In the recent local elections in IOK, all parties there boycotted the election," he said.

The prime minister said that it was important to give the message to the people of IOK that Pakistanis stood with them.

"I told the American president and the British prime minister, among other world leaders, of the injustices that the Indian army is committing against the people of IOK," he said.

Imran Khan said that more than 900,000 Indian army troops in IOK were committing injustices in the disputed territory. He urged the Indian prime minister to hold a referendum in IOK.

“If Narendra Modi’s government thinks the people of Kashmir are liking his self-proclaimed welfare package, then he should hold referendum. This will let them know where the people of Kashmir stand,” the prime minister added.

Imran said that Pakistan would continue to support the cause of Kashmir on every forum.

The prime minister urged people not to take up arms for the cause of Kashmir as that it what India wanted.

"India wants a Pulwama-like incident to take place after which they will blame Pakistan and attack us," he said. "India wants to deflect the world's attention from the injustices that are happening in occupied Kashmir."

Imran Khan said that he would be much more than the ambassador for the people of Kashmir.

"For the people of Kashmir, I will not only act as their ambassador but also as their lawyer and spokesperson," he said.

It was on October 27, 1947 when Indian troops invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in a blatant violation of the Partition Plan of the Sub-Continent and against the Kashmiris' aspirations.

For the black day, the government had made a comprehensive plan to arrange different activities across the country including AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan and its missions abroad to highlight brutalities and massive human rights violations being committed by the Indian troops to suppress the indigenous freedom struggle of Kashmiris, who wanted their legitimate right to self-determination in line with the resolutions adopted by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). A detailed briefing was given to all foreign missions stationed in Islamabad on the latest situation in IOK. Pakistan’s diplomatic missions abroad organised receptions for Pakistanis and Kashmiris, held rallies and processions, arranged photo exhibitions displaying Indian atrocities and the prolonged curfew. Programmes and rallies to show solidarity with the people of IOK were also held in other parts of the world including New York, London, Brussels and Paris.

In Azad Kashmir, rallies, demonstrations and protest gatherings were held in all small and big cities under the auspices of Kashmir Liberation Cell, Huriayat and religious organisations.

In IOK, complete shutdown was observed on Sunday to mark the black day, though a complete shutdown already exists in the occupied territory for the last 83 days.

President Dr Arif Alvi in a message reaffirmed Pakistan’s unflinching moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir with the solemn pledge that it would continue till the realisation of their legitimate right to self-determination.

“Today, we pay homage to the martyrs for the cause of Kashmir and honour all those who have suffered at the hands of Indian occupying forces,” he said.

Meanwhile, talking to a delegation of All Parties Hurriyat Conference leadership, which called on him, the PM reaffirmed that the Pakistan would continue extending diplomatic, moral and political support to its Kashmiri brethren by raising the Kashmir issue at all world fora.

The delegation included Nisar Mirza, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb and Javed Iqbal. Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was also present. Situation in IOK was discussed during the meeting.

The Hurriyat leadership expressed their gratitude to the prime minister for vigorously presenting the Kashmir case at the United Nations. The PM observed that the hearts of Pakistani nation and the Kashmiri brethren beat together and the whole nation was standing with them.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan planted a ‘Kashmir Freedom Tree’ here at the PM House to express solidarity with the oppressed people of IOK. He also prayed for the freedom of IOK people undergoing the worst kind of human rights violations.