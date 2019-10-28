close
Mon Oct 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2019

SBP shows solidarity with Kashmiris

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2019

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab (SBP) officers and employees as per the directions of Punjab govt, observed Black Day on Sunday to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.The national flag remained at half-mast at Sports Board Punjab offices to show harmony with Kashmiri people who are subjected to worst atrocities at the hands of Indian forces.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh in a statement on Sunday, said: “Indian forces have been committing massive human rights abuses in the Jammu and Kashmir state since long and the world community must take urgent notice of this highly inhuman attitude”. DG Sports Punjab Adnan said Pakistanis have close relation with the Kashmiri people. "We will continue to extend every kind of support to them".

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports