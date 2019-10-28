SBP shows solidarity with Kashmiris

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab (SBP) officers and employees as per the directions of Punjab govt, observed Black Day on Sunday to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.The national flag remained at half-mast at Sports Board Punjab offices to show harmony with Kashmiri people who are subjected to worst atrocities at the hands of Indian forces.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh in a statement on Sunday, said: “Indian forces have been committing massive human rights abuses in the Jammu and Kashmir state since long and the world community must take urgent notice of this highly inhuman attitude”. DG Sports Punjab Adnan said Pakistanis have close relation with the Kashmiri people. "We will continue to extend every kind of support to them".