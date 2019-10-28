LRC chairman elections end in stalemate

LAHORE: The annual elections of Lahore Race Club (LRC) chairman seat ended in a stalemate between the two contesting candidates and now the future course would be decided in a weeks’ time or about ten days.

Both the contesting candidates, the long serving current chairman Tariq Aziz and his rival on seat Ahmed Mahmud received equal votes from the stewards picked by the members. The elections were to held on Saturday but were postponed for a day. After the elections conducted on Sunday were declared what it is called in horse racing term, dead-heat.

It has been learnt that there has been exchange of heated words between the opposing stewards when one of the party wanted to have an equal six months tenure but the new entrant in the board room was of the point of view that either of the one should be holding office for the entire years and not for six months. Reports further stated that in a week’s time the stewards will be meeting again to decide who should be awarded chairmanship or they go for re-elections.