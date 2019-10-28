Shahzad helps Pakistan U-16s draw against Bangladesh

ISLAMABAD: Opener Mohammad Shehzad (80 not out) saved Pakistan under-16 day as three-day match against Bangladesh ended in a draw at the KRL Ground Sunday.

Shehzad top-scored in a run chase of 284 for victory as Pakistan closed the final day at 102 for 2. His attacking127-ball knock was studded with14 fours and two sixes. Ahmood Sharif and Amir Hossain took a wicket each for Bangladesh.

Resuming their second innings from 119 for four on last day, the visiting Bangladesh side were bowled out for 200 runs in 95.2 overs. Bangladesh gained a 283-run overall lead, Nayeem Ahmed who scored 54 runs in the first innings top-scored with 73 runs in the second, his knock was helped by 14 fours. Tanbir Alam Sham scored 42 runs.

For Pakistan, left-arm-spinner Ali Asfand took six wickets while captain Aliyan Mehmood took two wickets for 32 runs. Set a 284-run target, Pakistan batted resolutely in the second innings to avoid a repeat of the first innings batting collapse. Pakistan played out 43 overs scoring 112 runs for the loss of two wickets when stumps were drawn and the match. The next match will be played from October 30 to November 1 at the same venue.

Scores: Bangladesh 204 all-out, 63.5 overs (Radowan Hossan Siyam 84, Nayeem Ahmed 54; Ahmad Khan 4-43, Ali Asfand 2-31, Aliyan Mehmood 2-53 ) and 200 all-out, 95.2 overs ( Nayeem Ahmed 73, Tanbir Alam Sham 42; Ali Asfand 6-51, Aliyan Mehmood 2-32) Pakistan 117 all-out, 45.1 overs (Ibrar Afzaal Khan 51, Mohammad Shehzad 19; Ahmood Sharif 4-24, Amir Hossain Asif 3-19, Mohammad Musfik Hasan 2-33) and 112-2, 43 overs (Mohammad Shehzad 80 not-out) Result: Match drawn.