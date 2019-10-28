Players face problems after closure of departmental cricket

ISLAMABAD: As serving their respective departments gets difficult by each passing day for departmental cricketer following closure of teams, some leading regular job-holders have appealed to ZTBL Management to consider their cases sympathetically by offering them golden hand shake, if at all they have decided to closed down their sports departments.

No less than three cricketers who are holding regular jobs with the ZTBL have approached The News, lodging an appeal with the Bank Chairman and Managing Director to look into their cases sympathetically.

“Look we have served ZTBL in thick and thin and helped the bank emerge as one of the leading cricket playing departments and banks in the country. It is because of cricketers’ effort that the Bank stayed at the limelight of national sports scene. Now when the government and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have decided not to recognise departmental cricket any more, cricketers especially those having regular jobs are facing with multiple problem. The Bank management is making working miserable for good number of cricketers and are expecting them to do those duties for which they were never trained of.”

Another cricketer who is also having regular job with the ZTBL claimed when he started playing cricket and on the course even have played for the country also, he never have thought of being asked to work as a peon.

“We all request the ZTBL administration and even to the Prime Minister of Pakistan that instead of disgracing these leading cricketers or looking for ways and means to force them to leave the job, the management should give the option of golden hand shake. By that way at least we would have something to look at for our future.

This is truer in the case of those who have already served with the Bank for good number of years now,” he said. According to an estimate over five hundred cricketers and good number of support staff that is associated with these departments or are serving there in one capacity are facing the risk of losing the job in case these go on to close down their sports departments.

For regular staffers, the only viable and decent way seems to be offering them the golden hand shake.“When I was MD/CEO (KSSL) ZTBL, we offered golden hand shake to many employees. I have employed some leading cricketers in that era. So offering golden hand shake is nothing new and could well be offered to all those cricketers who have regular job with the bank,” Col (rtd) Javed Zahoor, when contacted said.

He said that these cricketers owe respect and a better deal. “They served the bank for many years as such deserve better and respectable dealing even if their services as a cricketer are no more required. Golden hand shake seems to be the best option.”