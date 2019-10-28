close
Mon Oct 28, 2019
AFP
October 28, 2019

Germany calls for end to foreign interference in Libya

World

ZUWARAH: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Sunday an international conference on Libya hosted by Berlin later this year would seek ways to end outside interference in the North African country.

Foreign influence is a “fundamental problem” in the Libya crisis and stopping it would “one of the goals in Berlin”, Maas told journalists during a brief visit to Libya. The minister, whose remarks were translated into Arabic, spoke alongside his Libyan counterpart Mohamed Taher Siala and UN envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame, in the town of Zuwarah, 100 kilometres (62 miles) west of Tripoli.

Earlier, the three met Fayez al-Sarraj, head of the United Nations-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) based in Tripoli.

