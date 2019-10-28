German diplomacy in chaos over Syria blue-helmet proposal

BERLIN: While conflict has raged in Syria, a vaguely-worded German proposal for a UN-led security zone in the country´s north has sown new chaos within Chancellor Angela Merkel´s fragile coalition government.

The idea offered by the politician who hopes to succeed Merkel in 2021, Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, once more throws a spotlight on Germany´s struggle to define its role as a player on the world stage.

The political row started when Kramp-Karrenbauer, who heads Merkel´s Christian Democrats (CDU) and is widely known simply as “AKK”, early last week proposed her plan for a blue-helmet mission in northern Syria. Such a force would support the fight against the Islamic State jihadist group and help protect Kurds there after the withdrawal of US special forces opened the way for a Turkish cross-border invasion, she suggested.

The idea immediately drew fire as a half-baked plan that had not been cleared with Germany´s NATO allies, or even discussed with junior coalition partner the Social Democrats (SPD). While it was being hotly debated in Berlin, Turkey and Russia, the main backer of President Bashar al-Assad´s regime, signed a ceasefire deal.

The German spat reached a climax when Foreign Minister Heiko Maas of the SPD reasserted his role as the chief of German diplomacy and travelled to Ankara to publicly slap down AKK´s musings about a peacekeeping mission. Standing next to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Maas coldly dismissed the idea, saying that “everywhere we are told that this is not a realistic proposal”.