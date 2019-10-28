Thousands rally in Catalan counter-protest

BARCELONA: Tens of thousands of people marched Sunday for Spanish unity, staging a counter-rally in Barcelona a day after 350,000 Catalan separatists held a protest over the jailing of nine regional leaders. Around 80,000 people, according to a police estimate, marched down Barcelona´s central Gracia thoroughfare waving Spanish and Catalan flags and chanting “that´s enough” and “the streets belong to everyone” to counter the separatist claim that “the streets will always be ours. Catalonia, a wealthy northeastern region that is home to some 7.5 million people, has been bitterly divided as its calls for independence from the central government in Madrid have grown over the past few years. Unrest has gripped the region since an October 14 Spanish Supreme Court verdict handed lengthy jail terms to regional leaders behind a banned 2017 referendum and a short-lived declaration of independence. The ruling prompted waves of protest as Spain wrestles with its worst political crisis in decades.