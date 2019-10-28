Doing business

At last, the ambitious economic reforms introduced by the current regime to lure global investors paid off in the form of higher World Bank rankings. The recently released World Bank Ease of Business index placed Pakistan on the 108th slot which is indeed a big leap.

For a country reeling under a severe economic crunch, the news sounds like a good omen. It is indeed a big achievement.

With this ranking, Pakistan is included in the list of world's top 10 countries which improved their climate for entrepreneurship.

The report will go a long way in enhancing business activities in the country. A business- friendly country is a dream destination for business icons.

So, following the report foreign investors will feel no hesitation in investing generously in Pakistan. The government has simplified the procedures for getting electricity connection, property registration, construction permits, across the border trading facilities, online tax payment and a host of other regulatory frameworks that prove stumbling blocks for an investor while entering into an economy. Nevertheless, we still have to go a long way to recover from financial insolvency. The economic indicators which are showing progress should have trickle-down effects.

People with meagre financial resources are facing unspeakable difficulties in making ends meet. Factories and mills are laying off their staff which is causing immense unemployment in the country. A big chunk of the population is unable to provide quality health and education services to their children. Unless a substantial relief package is announced, the masses grinding under excruciating poverty and ballooning inflation will take such reports with a pinch of salt.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha Mianwali An illiterate world According to Unesco, nearly 17 percent of the world’s adult population is still illiterate; two third of them women, making gender equality even harder to achieve. The scale of illiteracy among the youth also represents an enormous challenge; an estimated 122 million youth globally are illiterate, of which young women represent 60.7 percent. The scale of illiteracy among the youth also poses a hefty challenge. The 67.4 million out-ofschool children are likely to encounter great difficulties in the future.

One in four young people in developing countries is unable to read., A report warns that poor quality education has left a “legacy of illiteracy” more widespread than previously believed.

However, governments must rethink their teaching policies and redouble efforts to ensure that marginalized and disadvantaged learners benefit. Governments must also train teachers to support the weakest learners, as well as provide incentives to attract and retain the best instructors.

Mian Muhammad Dawood Mehmood, Wah Cantt

N Louis Proyect

The writer holds a PhD from the University of Birmingham, UK and works in Islamabad.