close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2019

Peace body bans aerial firing in Karak

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2019

KARAK: Peace Committee of Ghundi Mir Khankhel has banned aerial firing in the area and said heavy fines would be imposed on the violators.

This was decided in a meeting of the peace committee held with its President Watan Badshah in the chair on Sunday. Local elders attended the meeting in large numbers. Watan Badshah said the peace committee members were making efforts to ensure peace in the area. He also thanked the local people for supporting the peace body for its efforts. He announced ban on aerial firing in the area, saying that stray bullets have taken many precious lives in the recent past. He said a grand meeting of the local chieftains in union council Ghundi Mir Khankhel would be held next week to devise a strategy to resolve the disputes among the people in the area.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar