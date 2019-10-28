Political situation discussed

Islamabad :Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan congratulated Zahid Hussain Kazmi, Vice President, with special congratulations and best wishes on taking over the responsibilities of the Central Secretariat as administrator, says a press release.

He stated this during a meeting to discuss in detail the political situation of the country and issues of mutual interest. On this occasion, the federal minister said that even after coming to power, the PTI as a party is keeping itself organized and vibrant. In the central secretariat, the movement of the people is a manifestation of the popularity of the PTI and the confidence of the people. No party in the people of the people will be able to equate the PTI before, he added. It is with the PTI, not for the masses, but for the entire construction. In his talk, Chief Organiser of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Saifullah Khan Niazi said that the work of the Tehreek-e-Insaf Government under the leadership of the Prime Minister has begun to prove again and again.