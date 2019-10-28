Illegal buildings to be demolished

Rawalpindi: The Rawa­l­pin­di Contentment Board (RCB) has decided to demolish all those buildings that had not submitted the building plans.

The RCA Building Department has recently served 15 notices to allegedly being constructed in an illegal manner in the areas of Marble Factory, Usmania Colony, Farooqabad, Misrial Road, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Peshawar Road and Ahmedabad, sources said. Strict directives have been issued to all the controllers of buildings to expedite the demolition campaign as it would be the last chance for builders who had still not submitted the building plans, the sources added.