AIOU reschedules exams

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has postponed its exams that were scheduled to take place on 26th, 28th, 29th and 30th October.

The exams will now take place on December 12, 13, 14 16 respectively at the same examination centres, said a press release issued by the University here Sunday. The new dates have been set keeping in view the convenience of the students. The roll slips, issued earlier, will be valid. The students have been conveyed the same through SMSs messages, said Controller Examination Sohail Nazir Rana.

Meanwhile, the University has extended admission date for continuing students of BA, B.Com, BBA, B.Ed., CT, PTC, MA/MSc for the Semester Autumn-2019 till October 31.