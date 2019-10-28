close
Mon Oct 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
October 28, 2019

Work on Bhara Kahu Housing scheme in full swing

Islamabad

A
APP
October 28, 2019

Islamabad: The long wait of government employees, who registered themselves as members for Bhara Kahu Housing Scheme in 2009, is about to end as the work on this scheme has been accelerated and registered members may be asked for depositing next instalment in 2020.

The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has made significant progress towards completion of Bhara Kahu housing scheme launched for government employees in 2009. All pending issues have been resolved and development work is underway while registered members may be asked for next instalment in the start of 2020, Chief Executive Officer FGEHA Waseem Hayat Bajwa told this agency.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad