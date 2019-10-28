Work on Bhara Kahu Housing scheme in full swing

Islamabad: The long wait of government employees, who registered themselves as members for Bhara Kahu Housing Scheme in 2009, is about to end as the work on this scheme has been accelerated and registered members may be asked for depositing next instalment in 2020.

The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has made significant progress towards completion of Bhara Kahu housing scheme launched for government employees in 2009. All pending issues have been resolved and development work is underway while registered members may be asked for next instalment in the start of 2020, Chief Executive Officer FGEHA Waseem Hayat Bajwa told this agency.