Pindiites park their cars wherever they please

Some Pindiites think that they can park their car anywhere they please. Without any concern for the fact that it is either unlawful or even worse not a safe place to park in the first place.

“I’ve seen cars parked at bus stops, pedestrian crossings and of course outside someone’s house in a residential area. The later can be fairly irksome and even though it’s not ordinarily illegal there are quite often places for visitors to park just up the street, it’s just that they can’t be bothered to walk fifty steps down the road to the front door of whoever they have come to visit,” says Naazir Hussain.

“It’s just another instance of insensitive behaviour that has become very symbolic of the way people are and the way they treat others these days. It’s very sad, but it would appear that it’s a case of every man and woman for themselves and damn the rest of you,” says Qurban Ali.

“There are some who restrict the movement of pedestrians. I’ve also noticed that this spectacle of reckless parking tends to be associated more with certain types of vehicles. The delivery man in his van for example will pull up wherever he pleases irrespective of the fact that it’s most likely blocking an entrance or restricting the movement of pedestrians,” says Waqar Hasan.

“Then of course there are the ones with the big flash cars. To my mind these are the actual offenders and they in fact do think that they can park where the hell they like,” says Shahid Abbas.

Syed Sajjad Akbar says: “Such examples can be found at many sites. I have seen disorganized parking close to hospitals and one can imagine, selfish parking in a place such as this can not only be frustrating but bearing in mind the fact that patients and ambulances etc. need to get around, it could be potentially dangerous as well - didn’t really consider that, did they?”

“So next time you’re out in your big flash car and looking for a parking space just think - is it lawful, is it safe and is the place where I’m about to park likely to inconvenience somebody,” adds Sajjad.

“Mind you, don’t forget that parking on the pavement requires driving upon it as well, which is illegal for good reasons, because it kills people. This does intimidate pedestrians, it also damages the pavement, creating a walk hazard,” says Dawar Haider Naqvi.

“I have seen bikers shouting at the pedestrians on the pavement from Marir to Marir Chowk, because that is where they wanted to park or race in order to get ahead of the traffic jam,” says Arif Hussain.