PINS continues work during strike

LAHORE:During doctors’ strike medical services continued at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (LGH) in outdoor and indoor departments as per routine.

During the last 15 days 200 patients of traffic accidents were brought to the institute and their operation were conducted at PINS. Similarly, more than 400 patients were admitted and given medical treatment as per procedure and no patient had to go back without medical services during the strike of Grand Health Alliance.

Head of PINS Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said PINS is having medical facilities for mental diseases and special treatment is provided to the head injuries patients and patients are brought here from Lahore and other parts of the country. Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said keeping in view the importance and sensitivity of this institution work continued here and he himself supervised the whole working. He appreciated the services of doctors and medical staff who continued their working during doctors’ strike.