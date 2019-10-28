PU book reading

LAHORE:The Punjab University Library organised its October 2019 Book-Club programme and two books were presented to audience comprising students and faculty members.

Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Chairman Department of Information Management, presented a scholarly talk on “Designing and Conducting Mixed Methods Research by Creswell & Clark”. He elaborated that why as a teacher and researcher he considered this book as a better choice to learn mixed method research design among the many other research books.

The second book in Urdu language “Chutkiyaan” by Dr Zulfiqar Ali was presented by Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani, Chief Librarian, Punjab University Library. Dr Usmani presented this book of humour and satire in a lighter literary style and the audience enjoyed his way of presentation and satire of the book. The author of the book Dr Zulfiqar Ali was also present on the occasion who answered questions raised by the audience.